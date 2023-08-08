DALLAS(KDAF)—Wow! End the summer off right with some money in your pocket. It’s even better when it’s over half a million.

The Texas Lottery reports a $525,000 winning Texas Two Step from Monday drawing. “A $525,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #Texas Two Step drawing was sold in #Marlin! #TexasLottery“, tweeted Texas Lottery.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the August 7 drawing (4, 8, 12, 28, and 32). It was sold at New Ruby Food Mart on 1103 State Highway 6 in Marlin; the ticket was a Quick Pick.