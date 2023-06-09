DALLAS(KDAF)— Oh my gosh! What a great way to start the summer off! I’m sure someone in Temple is jumping for joy right now.

The Texas Lottery reports $500,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Thursday night’s Texas Two Step drawing was sold outside of Dallas. “A $500,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #Texas Two Step drawing was sold in #Temple! #TexasLottery“, Texas Lottery tweeted.

The winning ticket was sold at the Texstar Travel Center at 1300 N General Bruce Drive. The ticket was a Quick Pick and matched the four winning numbers (7, 15, 28, 32) and the bonus (21).

18 other winners matched the four winning numbers and won $1,074 each.