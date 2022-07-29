DALLAS (KDAF) — The 20th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic rosters have been announced and the Lone Star State, to no surprise, is heavily represented. The classic is featuring 61 of the best high school-aged baseball players in the country in Arizona on Sunday, August 28.

The classic will be airing live on ESPNU at 8 p.m. ET; 21 U.S. states and China will be represented on the rosters. Perfect Game says, “More than 250 past Perfect Game All-American Classic participants have gone on to play Major League Baseball.”

California leads the way with 15 players, Florida not far behind with 12 as Georgia holds six spots and Texas with five. “The rosters for the 2022 All-American Classic were chosen by a panel of talent evaluators assembled by Perfect Game, after being scouted and identified through a series of tournaments and events, including Perfect Game’s National Showcase, which took place recently in St. Petersburg, FL, July 20-24.”

Texas players named on West roster:

Infielder TJ Pompey

Pitcher Travis Sykora

Pitcher Zane Adams

Catcher Blake Mitchell

Pitcher Barrett Kent

