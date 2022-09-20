DALLAS (KDAF) — Sure, we are always down to celebrate wins for Texans from the Texas Lottery, but who knew we could be celebrating five crispy and sizeable wins from one drawing?

Well, the Texas Lottery reports five, that’s right, five $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets were won over the weekend. Those tickets matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to net the big wins.

The winning numbers were 15, 30, 35, 38, and 66 with the Mega Ball 12. The lottery says, “There were no Mega Millions jackpot or 2nd prize winners in Texas for drawing on 09/16/2022.”

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for September 20 with a jackpot of $277 million which has a cash value of $149 million.