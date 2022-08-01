Colorful Hot Air Balloon Sailing in the Bright Blue Sky during the Plano Balloon Festival in Plano, Texas. Image with copy space on the side.

PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect.

From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.

Here’s when the balloons will be at the park:

Thursday, Sept. 22 — 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23 — 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24 — 7 a.m. & 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25 — 7 a.m. & 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person, $5 for children ages 3-12 years of age and senior citizens, and free for children under three feet tall. Prime parking is $15 and offsite parking is $10.

