DALLAS (KDAF) — What are the odds four Texas cities are among the safest in the country? How about the odds that three of those four are around North Texas?

Well, if you’re a gambler and went all in on those odds, you’d be a winner. A study from SmartAsset has gone through and found the safest cities across the country and four are from the Lone Star State.

The top ten includes Frisco (No. 1), McKinney (No. 2), McAllen (No. 6) and Plano (No. 9).

Here’s what SmartAsset says about Frisco and McKinney, “With just over 200,000 residents, Frisco is the safest city in America according to our metrics. Located approximately 30 miles north of Dallas, Frisco has the fifth-lowest violent crime rate across our study, with 86 violent crimes reported per 100,000 residents. The city also has the sixth-lowest property crime rate (972 crimes per 100,000 residents) and sixth-lowest drug poisoning mortality rate (7.3 deaths per 100,000 residents).

“McKinney, located about 15 miles northeast of Frisco, is home to the fourth-lowest property crime rate in our study, as 936 crimes were reported per 100,000 residents in 2020. This city of just under 200,000 people is also tied for the sixth-lowest drug poisoning mortality rate (7.3 deaths per 100,000 residents) and 18th-lowest for violent crime rate (134 crimes per 100,000 residents).”

They also found a couple more Texas cities to be in the top 35 along with the most affordable safe cities in the U.S. You can check out the full study here.