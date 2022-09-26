DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is home to many of the best things, high school football, barbecue, rodeos, music, nightlife, and much more. One of the best things though is food, nationwide and even worldwide, the Lone Star State has some of the best food offerings money can buy.

The cream of the crop in Texas is Tex-Mex and BBQ! Did you know that Texas is home to some of the best Mexican restaurant chains in the country? A report from Restaurant Clicks says, “Most Mexican chain restaurants in the U.S. deem themselves Tex-Mex cuisine as they fuse Mexican flavors with more American ingredients like cheddar cheese, hard-shelled tacos, and flour tortillas, not to mention a major reduction of heat and spice levels typical in authentic Mexican salsas.”

Do you think you know the best Mexican restaurant chains in America, and which ones are from Texas? Let’s take a look at the report’s list:

Chuy’s – Austin Baja Fresh – California Torchy’s Tacos – Austin Chipotle – Colorado Qdoba – Colorado Taco Bell – California Del Taco – California Moe’s Southwest Grill – Georgia Taco Cabana – Texas Pappasito’s Cantina – Texas El Pollo Loco – Mexico Wahoo’s Fish Tacos – California El Torito – California

