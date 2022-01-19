DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone is feeling good on Wednesday morning after purchasing a $4 million winning Mega Millions ticket in Odessa.

The seven-figure winning ticket was sold at the Spanish Shield West Liquor in the 4700 block of West University Boulevard in Odessa. The big win was just shy of the $347 million jackpot with getting five of the winning numbers right excluding the Mega Ball.

This prize would have been only $1 million but the ticket was “Megaplied” which brought the winnings to $4 million. The winning numbers for Jan. 18’s drawing were 4, 19, 39, 42 and 52 (Mega Ball was 9).

Not only was there a winner in the Lone Star State, but two other tickets with the Megaplier were sold in North Carolina and Pennsylvania — a ticket matching five of the numbers without the Megaplier was sold in Maryland.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions is set for Friday, Jan. 21 at 11 p.m. (ET).