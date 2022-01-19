DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone is feeling good on Wednesday morning after purchasing a $4 million winning Mega Millions ticket in Odessa.

The seven-figure winning ticket was sold at the Spanish Shield West Liquor in the 4700 block of West University Boulevard in Odessa. The big win was just shy of the $347 million jackpot with getting five of the winning numbers right excluding the Mega Ball.

This prize would have been only $1 million but the ticket was “Megaplied” which brought the winnings to $4 million. The winning numbers for Jan. 18’s drawing were 4, 19, 39, 42 and 52 (Mega Ball was 9).

Not only was there a winner in the Lone Star State, but two other tickets with the Megaplier were sold in North Carolina and Pennsylvania — a ticket matching five of the numbers without the Megaplier was sold in Maryland.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

The next drawing for the Mega Millions is set for Friday, Jan. 21 at 11 p.m. (ET).