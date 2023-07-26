DALLAS(KDAF)—Someone won $4 million playing the lottery in Dallas!

Texas Lottery announced that a person from Grand Prairie won $4 million in the second tier of the Mega Millions game. The winner asked to stay anonymous.

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the July 25 drawing; those numbers were 3, 5, 6, 44, and 61 but they did not guess the mega ball number 25. It’s too bad the resident didn’t choose the mega plier number, because they would’ve won $4 million!

The Texas Lottery reports a $4,000,000 winning Mega Millions sold in Anna, Texas. “A $4 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #MegaMillions drawing was sold in #AnnaTX! #TexasLottery #Texas“, Texas Lottery tweeted.

A person purchased their ticket from 7 Eleven Convenience Store at 1510 West White St in Anna; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled to $910 million. Jackpot’s cash value is $464.2 million.