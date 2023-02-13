DALLAS (KDAF) — Who wants to win some money? If you aren’t the Kansas City Chiefs, you might not have some Super Bowl-winning bonuses coming your way anytime soon, but there could be a huge payday by way of the lottery if you win Monday night.

The Texas Lottery reports the third-largest jackpot in North America belongs to Lotto Texas with $41.75 million up for grabs in Monday’s drawing.

There were no winners on Saturday so, the jackpot has risen to over $41M which has a cash value of $25.1 million; if there is no winner Monday night, the Wednesday, Feb. 15 drawing will jump to over $42M.

“The Lotto Texas jackpot continues to climb, giving Texas Lottery® players an exclusive chance to win one of the largest jackpot prizes currently up for grabs in the world,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “I’m looking forward to congratulating the largest Lotto Texas jackpot winner in more than two years and the first one of 2023. As this jackpot run continues and becomes more thrilling, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”