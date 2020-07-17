365 Safe Initiative put in place by Dallas Councilwoman to help eliminate violent crimes

DALLAS, TX (KDAF)- The rise in violent crimes throughout Dallas raises concerns for Dallas councilwoman Carolyn King Arnold.

Her district of South Central Oak Cliff has seen a spark in violent crimes, however, she is concerned with more than just her district. Carolyn explains that there will need to be proactive actions taken with the police to help alter the narratives within the community.

Homicides have been a huge number of the crimes being committed in the area lately but also break-ins at recreational centers.

Councilwoman Arnold has created the 365 Safe Initiative to aid with fixing this issue. This initiative encourages people to expose these criminals and speak up to the police and community about the crimes that they are witnessing.

Without the help of the police and officials around the community, a lot of crimes could continue to surface without justice, she explains.