DALLAS (KDAF) — Ruki Salihi, owner of Dallas’ newest brunch spot 360 Brunch House is raising money this holiday season for a good cause.

The restaurant is trying to raise funds for turkeys for families in need this holiday season. During their Tailgate Block Party, on Nov. 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the restaurant is trying to raise funds for 500 turkeys.

There will be food, drinks and of course, Cowboy tailgating all to raise money and support North Texas Food Bank. Visit their website for location details and more.