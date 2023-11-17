DALLAS (KDAF) — Americans are obsessed with getting a good deal. 122.7 millions Americans shopping Black Friday in person last year, while 130.2 million made purchases online.

But how good are the deals, really? A new report from WalletHub found that 35 percent of Black Friday items offer no savings compared to their pre-Black Friday prices this year.

WalletHub compared pre-Black Friday prices to actual Black Friday “sale” prices for a broad selection of items. Using the price difference of each item, they isolated the offers that are truly worth the hassle of participating in America’s biggest shopping craze.

For best and worst product categories, percentages were calculated based on only the items in each category that matched offers posted on Amazon.com prior to Black Friday.

Top Three Product Categories

Consumer Packaged Goods, 35%

Apparel and Accessories, 32%

Appliances, 28%

Worst Three Product Categories

Computers and Phones, $22%

Consumer Electronics, 21%

Furniture, 11%

Top Five Deals Overall

For more information, read the full report from WalletHub.