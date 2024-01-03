AUSTIN (KXAN) — An H-E-B shopper topped off their 2023 in arguably the best way possible over the weekend after buying a winning lottery ticket.

The ticket made its buyer $34 million richer.

It was sold at the H-E-B on Village Center Drive, according to the Texas Lottery website. It matched all six winning numbers drawn on Dec. 30, which were: 6, 7, 23, 34, 37, 50.

The winner opted for a cash value option, the website said, which means they took home one lump sum cash prize rather than several payments.

In the last month, two other winning lottery tickets worth more than $1 million have been claimed in Austin.

One of the winners brought home $3 million after claiming a top prize in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game “$750 Million Winner’s Circle,” while the other claimed $2 million from a winning Texas Powerball ticket.