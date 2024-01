The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS ( KDAF) — A $325,000 jackpot ticket was won in Monday night’s Texas Two Step drawing.

The winning ticket was sold in Anna, TX for the Jan. 08 drawing. The winning numbers were 5 – 17 – 34 – 35 – 26. The ticket was sold at 1510 W. White St.

The Texas Lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”

