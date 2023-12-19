The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Described as “Dallas’ unique gathering place”, Trinity River will soon be home to Harold Simmons Park.

The $325 million project is one of the first major recreation projects within the Trinity River Corridor Plan. The Park will take over 250 acres with the Margaret McDermott Bridge and Ronald Kirk Bridge connecting sides.

The park will make it easy to connect West Dallas, Oak Cliﬀ, and downtown Dallas across the Trinity River.

“Residents and visitors will have accessibility to a relatively wild landscape with areas for walking, biking, picnics, and more. The Conservancy is proud to be the stewards for this project and to work with Dallas residents to make the vision a reality,” the Trinity Park Conservancy said about the project via their website.

See more of the concept via the trinity Park Conservancy website.