DALLAS (KDAF) — More and more businesses are taking their talents online, and on the same note, more and more people are leaving businesses to start up their own gigs on the internet.

Whether you’re making arts & crafts, selling unique clothes, offering up your services, or simply just making boatloads of cash doing your own thing on the world wide web, one thing is essential, the internet. Recently, CenturyLink released a report of the top 10 best cities in the U.S. to start an online business.

Believe it or not, the Lone Star State is calling online business owners’ names as three cities have been ranked in the top 10 in the country.

“Today, online businesses are popping up more and more, making entrepreneurship more accessible for many. Although starting an online business is relatively convenient, there are specific needs that must be accounted for, such as finding an internet provider that delivers adequate internet speed and broadband coverage for business operations. In some US cities, accommodating these needs is easier said than done,” the report says.

Before we dive into the Texas cities, let’s look at the top 10:

Raleigh Charlotte Austin Seattle San Antonio Richmond Dallas Jacksonville Madison Oklahoma City

Here’s what the report had to say about these three Texas cities and how they’re faring for online businesses:

Austin: Austin has a population of 1,028,225. It is the 4th largest city in Texas, the 10th largest city in the US, and it’s known for the slogan “Keep Austin Weird”.

San Antonio: Texas has one of the friendliest tax environments in the US and doesn’t have a personal or corporate income tax. Some of the best companies located in San Antonio are H-E-B, Prologis, ServiceNow, Frost Bank, and Pearson.

Dallas: In 2019, Forbes magazine ranked the city #2 for Best Places for Business and Careers and in 2020 as one of the best places to retire. Some of the best companies in Dallas are AT&T, Frito-Lay, and Texas Instruments.