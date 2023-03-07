Star Wars dog costumes are perfect Halloween or May the Fourth attire for your dogs and can be a great way to include them in the festivities.

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing better than hanging out with your dog whether you’re out walking getting some exercise in, or cuddling and watching TV together giving them a couple of pieces of popcorn.

If you’re moving though, you’ll want to consider how your dog will feel about your new digs, so, what cities are the most pet-friendly? We checked out a report from Zillow to find the most pet-friendly cities in the country and Texas seems like the place to be.

“The most pet-friendly city in the country for renters is Austin, Texas, with more than 4 out of every 5 rental listings allowing pets. What’s more, cities in Texas claimed the top three spots, and four of the top six,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the top 10 pet-friendly cities for renters:

Austin, Texas – 80.8% of rental listings allow pets Dallas, Texas – 78.0% Fort Worth, Texas – 77.2% Charlotte, North Carolina – 76.6% Denver, Colorado – 76.5% San Antonio, Texas – 75.8% Indianapolis, Indiana – 74.7% Kansas City, Missouri – 73.4% Seattle, Washington – 73.1% New York City – 72.2%

Be sure to click here to learn more about moving with your furry friend from Zillow.

Zillow: These 10 areas offer the highest share of pet-friendly units in the country.