DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s nothing better than hanging out with your dog whether you’re out walking getting some exercise in, or cuddling and watching TV together giving them a couple of pieces of popcorn.
If you’re moving though, you’ll want to consider how your dog will feel about your new digs, so, what cities are the most pet-friendly? We checked out a report from Zillow to find the most pet-friendly cities in the country and Texas seems like the place to be.
“The most pet-friendly city in the country for renters is Austin, Texas, with more than 4 out of every 5 rental listings allowing pets. What’s more, cities in Texas claimed the top three spots, and four of the top six,” the report said.
Here’s a look at the top 10 pet-friendly cities for renters:
- Austin, Texas – 80.8% of rental listings allow pets
- Dallas, Texas – 78.0%
- Fort Worth, Texas – 77.2%
- Charlotte, North Carolina – 76.6%
- Denver, Colorado – 76.5%
- San Antonio, Texas – 75.8%
- Indianapolis, Indiana – 74.7%
- Kansas City, Missouri – 73.4%
- Seattle, Washington – 73.1%
- New York City – 72.2%
Be sure to click here to learn more about moving with your furry friend from Zillow.