DALLAS (KDAF) — Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you’ll be working for.

So, before you sign that offer letter at the office locally operated near you, make sure “corporate” is fitting to what you desire and believe in. Working for someone you like will more than likely help you produce more and work harder.

Enter the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2022 from Great Place to Work and you just might find your next most-desirable job destination.

“Great Place to Work® determines the list using our proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 870,000 employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone,” the report states.

In the top 100, you can find several companies that call a Texas city home; in total there are eight companies in the Lone Star State. Of those eight, three of them reside in the great region of North Texas:

Texas Health Resources – Arlington (37)

Vizient – Irving (56)

Ryan, LLC – Dallas (60)

