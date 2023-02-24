DALLAS (KDAF) — Any position in any industry among working Americans can have multiple things in common and no matter what your job is, it can prove to be stressful. But where are Americans the most stressed out with their work?

A report from LLC.org found the most stressful cities to work in through data about average hours worked per week, commute time, and more, and the Lone Star State seems to be stressed out.

“Texas cities dominate the list of most stressful places to work. Overall, the Lone Star State is home to 10 cities within our list of top 30,” the report found.

Here are the Texas cities that are stressed out in the top 10:

Houston Arlington Dallas Memphis Las Vegas Corpus Christi Fayetteville Fort Worth Moreno Valley Modesto

“To determine our ranking, we analyzed more than 170 census-defined places with a population of 150,000 or more via the U.S. Census Bureau. We compared these cities across eight weighted variables: average hours worked per week, average commute time, percentage of workers who commute before 7 a.m., percentage of workers who are not able to work remotely, single-income families, income growth rate, percentage of employees without health insurance and each city’s crime rate. Data for single-income families included families who live with children under 18. The income growth rate was calculated via median household income from 2020-2021,” the report explains.