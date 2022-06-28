DALLAS (KDAF) — When driving around North Texas and most major cities around the U.S. you’ll find a commonality between them all with the likes of apartment living spaces.

StorageCafe has released a housing trends report and found that mid-sized cities in Arizona and Texas lead the entire country for premier apartment living. When it comes to the top 20 U.S. cities for high-end apartment living (apartments built between 2012-21) three North Texas cities along with Houston have made the list.

Plano (3)

Irving (6)

Dallas (7)

Houston (13)

The report says, “The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex represents a very fertile ground for premier apartment complexes. Plano and Irving, along with the city of Dallas itself, made it among the top 10 cities that mostly built luxury rentals over the last decade.”

The report looks at each city’s total inventory, luxury apartments, luxury, average size luxury, average size non-luxury, self-storage per capita and self-storage rates to come up with the top 100 cities for high-end apartment living.

StorageCafe touted Plano, Irving, Dallas and Houston for their luxury apartments and the growth seen within each city especially in luxury apartment construction between 2012-21. For more from this report and a word from the experts, click here.