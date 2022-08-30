DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to buy a home, it’s a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.

WalletHub has conducted a new study looking at the best real estate markets in the country. They compared 300 different cities of varying sizes across 17 different metrics including housing-market attractiveness and economic strength.

North Texas and the many cities that make up the region are shaping up to be some of the best housing markets in the nation, with three North Texas cities taking the top spots for “Best Cities to Buy a House.”

Frisco Allen McKinney

Other Texas cities on the list include

Austin – 4th

Denton – 8th

Richardson – 10th

Fort Worth – 11th

Carrollton – 17th

Plano – 19th

For the full report, visit WalletHub.