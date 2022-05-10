DALLAS (KDAF) — In the wise words of our fearless leader, Nicole Kidman, “We come to this place for magic.”

Summer blockbuster season has started with the massive opening of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and that has Redditors wondering, “What is the best theater in Dallas?”

Here are their answers, as posted on subreddit r/Dallas:

Angelika (Dallas and Plano)

Texas Theatre

Alamo Drafthouse

“We come to this place for magic. We come to AMC Theatres to love, to cry, to care, because we need that, all of us. That indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and we go somewhere we’ve never been before. Not just entertained, but somehow reborn. Together. Dazzling images on a huge silver screen. Sound that I can feel. Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this. Our heroes feel like the best part of us. And stories feel perfect and powerful. Because here, they are. AMC Theatres: we make movies better.” – AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.