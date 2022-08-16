DALLAS (KDAF) — Having strong businesses within your state and section of that state is paramount; the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is a perfect example of how strong businesses can help an area become so prominent.

Inc. 5000 2022 has released its list of the most successful companies in America and what their success showcases for the future of business. Three businesses in Dallas’ metro were named in the top 20 of this list:

No. 4 eTrueNorth – Mansfield

– Mansfield No. 13 StaffDNA – Plano

– Plano No. 17 Blue Hammer Roofing – Dallas

The Mansfield company eTrueNorth and Plano’s StaffDNA deals in the health services industry, while Blue Hammer Roofing out of Dallas deals in construction.Inc. 5000 says eTrueNorth is a “Network of retail pharmacies increasing access to health and wellness services.”

There are many, many more businesses in the top 5,000 most successful in America that dwell in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex; click here for the full list and report from Inc. 5000.