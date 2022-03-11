DALLAS (KDAF) — What’s the saying? Good things come in threes or something like that? Well if it’s not a regular every day saying it sure is true for three winners of a recent Texas Lottery drawing.

Three $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets from March 7’s drawing were sold in Houston, Carrollton and Mission according to the lottery.

The Carrollton winning ticket was sold at a Racetrac on Frankford Road, the Mission winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven on Mile 3 Road, and the Houston winning ticket was sold at a Randalls on San Felipe.

All three tickets matched the five winning numbers to each win $25,000. There were 94 other winners that won $350 each after match four out of the five numbers.