DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether you’re looking for fireworks, a fancy dinner, hitting the clubs, or simply going to bed the very second the clock strikes midnight, this New Year’s Eve is sure to be a blast to ring in 2023.

So, what are the top celebrations and events in Dallas for ringing in the new year? We checked out a report from Restaurant Clicks on the top things to do on December 31.

“The nightlife in this city is already full of excitement year-round, but when NYE comes along, it gets even better. Dallas NYE parties are like no other, and if you’ve never experienced one before, then you need to make plans to do so ASAP,” the report said.

Here are the best events around town:

12th Annual New Year’s Eve 2023 Champagne Life: ROYALTY MASQUERADE & CASINO Dallas NYE Ball (13th Annual) GREAT GATSBY NEW YEAR’S EVE @ (Marriott Aloft Dallas Love Field) NYElectric W Dallas Rooftop New Years Eve Party 2023 2023 Dallas New Year’s Eve (NYE) Bar Crawl W Dallas Posh New Year’s Eve Party 2023 Decadence Ball NYE 2023 “EVE” DALLAS’ SEXIEST BLACK & WHITE NEW YEARS EVE AFFAIR @ HOUSE OF BLUES NYE 2023 at Theory Nightclub EVOLUTION 2023 | #1BOLLYWOOD NEW YEAR PARTY

For more information and the full report, click here!