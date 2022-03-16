DALLAS (KDAF) — The second annual Carne Asada Fest, a local festival that celebrates LatinX culture, is set for May 29 at Gilley’s Southside Ballroom.

Officials say attendees can expect an elevated Latin experience from authentic food vendors to live music, games and more. The event is family-friendly.

A diverse lineup of musicians will be featured at the event including:

Slim Thug

Nina Sky

Paul Wall

BO Bundy

DJ Kane from the Kumbla Kings

Big Tuck

And more

There will also be more than 25 food vendors present, an exclusive meet and greet with Chris Perez and local DJs.

“Growing up in my family, parties were Carne Asadas, which is a social gathering similar to a barbecue, that would focus on celebrating the moments we had with each other,” Founder and Creator of Carne Asada Fest, Sonia Kilo, said in a press release. “I wanted to provide that same experience of our culture to the city of Dallas, in the most authentic way possible.”

For more information, visit Carne Asada's website.

















Photos courtesy Carne Asada Fest