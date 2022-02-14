DALLAS (KDAF) — The Los Angeles Rams weren’t the only big winners over the weekend; a $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in San Antonio from Saturday night’s drawing according to the Texas Lottery.

The seven-figure winning ticket matched all five of the white numbers drawn (8, 10, 21, 41, 62) and was sold at a Big’s on Blanco Road in SA. The player who purchased the ticket chose the Power Play option which doubled their winnings from $1M to $2M.

The jackpot prize of $172 million was not won and has rolled over; in order to win a ticket must match all five numbers and the Powerball.

That wasn’t the only Texas Lottery winner on Sunday though, a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in Houston from Saturday night’s drawing. The ticket matched all five numbers drawn and was sold at the Star Stop on Aldine Blender in Houston.