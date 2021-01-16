2,809 new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County; Tarrant County reports over 3,000

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DALLAS (KDAF) – Officials reported 2,809 new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Saturday.

377 cases are considered probable.

5 additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported.

The total cases in Dallas County now stands at 206,329. The county has a total of 1,858 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.



NEW: Dallas County Reports 2,809 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 5 Deaths, Including 377 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/0i4COhwFJZ — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 16, 2021

Also on Saturday, health officials announced a Dallas County man contracted the COVID-19 variant strain.

The patient is identified as a Dallas man in his 20s.

The man is said to have no recent history of travel outside the U.S.

“These numbers, along with near record high numbers of COVID hospitalizations, a low number of adult ICU beds available, and the announcement earlier today of the first reported case with the B.1.1.7 variant in Dallas County are all reasons for our public health experts to be concerned about this virus in our community and region over the next several weeks,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

According to health officials, Dallas County has the second highest case count in the state.

“ We must do what we can now to slow and stop the spread by wearing our masks around anyone outside of our household, washing our hands frequently, and avoiding crowds,” Jenkins said.





Dallas County recently launched its ‘mega’ public site for COVID-19 vaccinations at Fair Park.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. You must register online.

More than 10 thousand people have been vaccinated at the Fair Park site this week since it opened.

There are two other vaccination sites at Parkland and UTSW.

In Tarrant County, health officials reported 3,023 new cases.

This brings the total cases in the county to 190,886. Total deaths now stand at 1,833.