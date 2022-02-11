DALLAS (KDAF) — A $250,000 prize is headed to someone’s pocket after a winning All Or Nothing ticket was sold in Houston, according to the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket from Friday mornings All Or Northing drawing that got all 12 of the numbers right was sold at a Fuel Express on Harwin Drive in Houston. There were also two winning tickets sold that matched 11 of the 12 winning numbers to win $500 each.

In the past week, there were also two big winners from the Texas Lottery game, Cash Five. Both winning tickets from February 5 and 9’s Cash Five drawing matched all five of the winning numbers to win $25,000 each.

The winning ticket from Feb. 5’s drawing was sold at Randalls on Brodie Lane in Austin; the winning ticket from Feb. 9’s drawing was sold at Hurst Cigarette Mart on Precinct Line Road in Hurst.