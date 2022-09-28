DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s not just the Dallas Cowboys and area high school football teams winning big in Dallas-Fort Worth in late September, the Texas Lottery has proved to be hot as the fall season begins.

The Texas Lottery reports a top-prize winning All Or Nothing ticket totaling $250,000 was sold in DFW. “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the Day #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #DeSoto,” the lottery tweeted.

The top-prize winning ticket was able to match all 12 of the winning numbers from the Sep. 27 drawing: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, and 17. It was sold at Power Mart on North Hampton in DeSoto; the ticket wasn’t a Quick Pick.

“Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery reminds.