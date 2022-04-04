DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone is filling their pocket with some serious cheese after a big winning purchase in Cowtown, or better known as the North Texas city, Fort Worth.

The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning ticket from Monday’s drawing of All Or Nothing was sold in Fort Worth.

This ticket was special, not because it matched all 12 winning numbers, but in fact, it didn’t match a single one. All Or Nothing is won, “By matching all twelve (12) numbers drawn or by matching none of the numbers drawn.”

The winning ticket was a Quick Pick ticket sold at a Kroger on North Beach Street in Fort Worth. The winning numbers were 1, 2, 3, 7, 9, 12, 14, 18, 20, 21, 22, 24.