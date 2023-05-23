DALLAS(KDAF)—Every day is a gift. Especially with $250,000 in your pocket, you can buy as many gifts as you want.

The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning from All or Nothing on Monday night’s drawing. “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for last night’s #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #DeSoto“, Texas Lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all 12 winning numbers from the May 22 drawing (2,6,9,10,12,14,18,19,20,22,23,24). It was sold at Tom Thumb on 210 E Pleasant Run in De Soto; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.