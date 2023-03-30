DALLAS(KDAF)— Show me the money!!! Someone in Arlington just won the lottery!

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Wednesday’s drawing was sold in Arlington “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in Arlington TX! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

That ticket matched all five winning numbers from the March 29 drawing (12, 21, 26, 28, and 29). It was sold at Tom Thumb on 2755 N Collins in Arlington; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”