DALLAS (KDAF) — With $25,000 in their pocket, someone is gonna have one heck of an Easter, They’ll be able to buy enough chocolate eggs to build an Easter egg mansion!

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Thursday’s drawing was sold in North Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #PrincetonTX! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from March 23 drawing (9, 16, 19, 28, and 31). It was sold at Gilbert’s Drive In 2452 FM 3364 in the city of Princeton; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”