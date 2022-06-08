DALLAS (KDAF) — One, two, three drawings in a row with a top-prize winner from this Texas Lottery game.

That game is Cash Five and a $25,000 winning ticket from the Tuesday night drawing was sold just outside of Dallas in Mesquite! That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the June 7 drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Best For Less on Pioneer Road in Mesquite, and it was not a Quick Pick. There were also 71 secondary prize winners who matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.

This win marked the fourth top prize from the Texas Lottery Cash Five game during the month of June!