DALLAS (KDAF) — As the Mega Millions drawing looms on Tuesday night, everyone will have their eyes glued to their $2-$3 ticket to see if they’ve won the mega-huge jackpot. However, if you’ve recently purchased a Texas Lottery ticket for a smaller game near Dallas-Fort Worth, your pocketbook is about to look a little more full.

The lottery says a $25,000 winning ticket from the Monday night drawing of the Cash Five game was sold just outside of DFW. That winning ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from July 25’s drawing to notch the big win.

It was sold at McCloude Food Store on North Main Street in Farmersville and the ticket was not a Quick Pick according to the lottery’s reporting. From this drawing, there were also 100 secondary prize winners who matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.

In total from this drawing, there were over 27,500 winners who won at least a free Cash Five QP and as much as $25,000.