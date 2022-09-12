DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas there is a winner amongst you, now they probably don’t play for the Dallas Cowboys, because unfortunately, they lost to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday night.

While the Cowboys lick their wounds, the Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning ticket from the Cash Five game was sold over the weekend outside of Dallas-Fort Worth. The lottery tweeted, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #SevenPoints! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

That winning ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing: 1, 4, 23, 27, and 34. It was sold at a Grab N Go on Seven Points Drive in Seven Points; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”