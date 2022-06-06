DALLAS (KDAF) — What would you do if you won $25,000? Now, let’s preface this by omitting the cliche “pay off debt” type of answer and have a little fun with it. Example: Rent out a movie theater and host a MarioKart tournament on a Friday night in your hometown.

Well, if you recently bought a Texas Lottery ticket just south of Dallas-Fort Worth, that might be a reality for you. The lottery says a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in Midlothian from Saturday’s drawing.

The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the June 4 drawing to net the big win. It was sold at a Kroger on 2200 FM 663 in Midlothian. In case you were wondering it was a Quick Pick ticket.

There were also 66 secondary prize winners who matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.