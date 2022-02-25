DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like it’s the week of the Cash Five as a third winning ticket has been sold in Texas for the Texas Lottery game. Before Friday, two $25,000 winning tickets from the Texas Lottery game Cash Five were sold in the past week.

One of them was sold in Troy and the other in Houston; now, the third time’s the charm as a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in Fort Worth from Thursday night’s drawing.

The Texas Lottery reports the big winning ticket was sold at Jimmy’s Food Store on Sycamore School Road. It matched all five of the winning numbers from Feb. 24 (8, 11, 13, 22, and 27). 76 other Cash Five players won $350 each after purchasing tickets that matched four out of the five winning numbers.