DALLAS (KDAF) — So many people around North Texas scored some big wins on Wednesday as some rain finally made its way back into the region but that wasn’t the only big wins happening around town.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning ticket was sold in good ole Cow Town from Wednesday night’s Cash Five drawing. The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 10 drawing, 3, 23, 25, 31 and 35.

It was sold at Duke’s on Boat Club Road in Fort Worth; the ticket was a Quick Pick according to the lottery. In total there were nearly 25,000 winners from this drawing; these players won at least a free Cash Five QP and as much as $25,000.

The lottery says, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”