DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of winning in Dallas-Fort Worth you might picture the Dallas Cowboys walking off the field after a victory in AT&T Stadium, the Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic hitting a buzzer-beater in American Airlines Center or a high school football state championship win. What about yet another Texas Lottery victory?

Well, it’s the latter; a $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket from the Tuesday night drawing for the Cash Five game was sold in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the June 14 drawing to net the big win.

It was sold at a QuikTrip on Main Street in Grand Prarie, and the ticket was in fact a Quick Pick. There were also 68 secondary prize winners that matched four of the five winning numbers to win $350 each.

This is the third straight Cash Five drawing where someone has matched all five of the winning numbers to win the top prize of $25K.