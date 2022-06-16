DALLAS (KDAF) — When you were younger or even in your recent years you’ve probably played a game or two at home with your family, one of those games could’ve been Connect 4 which is one of the more popular ones. A certain Texas Lottery game has been playing this week it seems as its most recent drawing marks a fourth top prize won in a row.

The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket for the Wednesday night Cash Five drawing was sold right outside of Austin in Round Rock. The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the June 15 drawing (16, 20, 24, 29 and 34).

It was sold at an H.E.B Food Store on University Boulevard in Round Rock; the ticket was in fact a Quick Pick according to the lottery. This marks the fourth top prize won in a row from the Cash Five game from 6/11-6/15; it’s also the 10th top prize win from the game in the month of June.