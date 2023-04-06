DALLAS(KDAF)— Once you have achieved your financial security for retirement, the next question is where you would like to call home.

A website providing financial advice, SmartAsset listed the states most retirees are moving to.

Smart Asset said, “To find both the states and cities where retirees are moving, SmartAsset analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2021-2022 American Community Survey”.

San Antonio is a top choice for retirees in Texas placed at #3. Friso was ranked at #7. Waco was mentioned as a place retirees move to, but it didn’t make the top ten.

According to Smart Asset, Texas offers an affordable cost of living, a variety of job opportunities, a strong real estate market, and an abundance of recreational activities, making it a desirable place for retirees to settle down.

Visit Smart Asset to see all 25 states that were ranked the best.