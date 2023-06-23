DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone in San Angelo, TX is $25K richer this morning!

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Thursday’s drawing was sold in the city. “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #SanAngelo! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

That ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the June 22 drawing (5,10,13,18 and 23). The Quik Pick ticket was sold at 712 N Chadbourne St.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”