DALLAS(KDAF)—Not only is everything bigger in Texas, but the brunch also tastes better too! Just don’t forget to wear your stretchy pants if you want to take advantage of all the deliciousness!

It seems people are always screaming “let’s have brunch!”! When you live in Texas, you can almost say Texas does brunch bigger and better.

The 25 best places for brunch around Texas were compiled by Spoon University, a lifestyle and restaurant review site. Dallas and Fort Worth are listed 3 times with restaurants you might know.

Oddfellows came in #3 place, Brewed #6

Take a look at these Texas restaurants to see if you’ve been to:

Tiny Boxwoods — Houston Crave Kitchen and Bar — El Paso Oddfellows — Dallas Magnolia Pancake Haus — San Antonio Snooze — Austin Brewed — Fort Worth Farley Girls Cafe — Galveston Olivia — Austin True Foods — Dallas, Austin, Houston Benjy’s — Houston Café Modern — Fort Worth Ocho — San Antonio The Grape — Dallas 24 Diner — Austin Gunther House — San Antonio The Breakfast Klub — Houston Atomic Omelette — Corpus Christi HG Sply Co. — Dallas Little Red Wasp — Fort Worth Ripe Eatery — El Paso Hillside Farmacy — Austin Hubbell and Hudson — The Woodlands Las Canarias — San Antonio Ruggles Green — Houston Hrsuka’s — Ellinger