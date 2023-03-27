DALLAS(KDAF)—Not only is everything bigger in Texas, but the brunch also tastes better too! Just don’t forget to wear your stretchy pants if you want to take advantage of all the deliciousness!

It seems people are always screaming “let’s have brunch!”! When you live in Texas, you can almost say Texas does brunch bigger and better.

The 25 best places for brunch around Texas were compiled by Spoon University, a lifestyle and restaurant review site. Dallas and Fort Worth are listed 3 times with restaurants you might know.

Oddfellows came in #3 place, Brewed #6, True Foods #

Take a look at these Texas restaurants to see if you’ve been to:

  1. Tiny Boxwoods — Houston
  2. Crave Kitchen and Bar — El Paso
  3. Oddfellows — Dallas
  4. Magnolia Pancake Haus — San Antonio
  5. Snooze — Austin
  6.  Brewed — Fort Worth
  7. Farley Girls Cafe — Galveston
  8. Olivia — Austin
  9. True Foods — Dallas, Austin, Houston
  10.  Benjy’s — Houston
  11. Café Modern — Fort Worth
  12. Ocho — San Antonio
  13.  The Grape — Dallas
  14. 24 Diner — Austin
  15. Gunther House — San Antonio
  16.  The Breakfast Klub — Houston
  17. Atomic Omelette — Corpus Christi
  18. HG Sply Co. — Dallas
  19. Little Red Wasp — Fort Worth
  20. Ripe Eatery — El Paso
  21. Hillside Farmacy — Austin
  22. Hubbell and Hudson — The Woodlands
  23.  Las Canarias — San Antonio
  24. Ruggles Green — Houston
  25. Hrsuka’s — Ellinger