DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s someone in Southeast Texas that’s got an extra kick in their two-step Tuesday morning. A $225,000 jackpot-winning Texas Two Step ticket was sold in Beaumont, according to the Texas Lottery.

The six-figure winning ticket was sold at the Shop N Go on Concord Road in Beaumont. The ticket matched four of the winning numbers (6, 14, 30, 33) along with the bonus (12) to score the big win to start February.

Six other winners matched the four winning numbers without the bonus to win $2,108 each.