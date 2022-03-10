PLANO (KDAF) — If you recently bought a Texas Two Step ticket in Plano, you might want to check it to see if you just won a six-figure prize from the Texas Lottery.

The lottery says a $225,000 jackpot-winning ticket from the March 7 Texas Two Step drawing was sold at the Market Street on Preston Road. The ticket matched all four winning numbers along with the bonus number to net the big win (8, 17, 31, 33, 13).

The winning ticket must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.

Texas Two Step’s March 7 drawing also saw eight winners match all four winning numbers to get a prize of $1,703 each.