DALLAS (KDAF) — Feeling lucky? Check your Texas Lottery tickets.
A winning lottery ticket, worth $225,000, was sold in Kerrville.
The winning numbers for the Texas Two Step on Dec. 7 were 6 – 10 – 22 – 27 – 3. The winning lottery ticket was sold at H-E-B #770 in Kerrville.
A $225,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #TexasTwoStep drawing was sold in #Kerrville!#TexasLottery pic.twitter.com/ZQneQ9bMvu— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) December 8, 2023
The Texas Lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”