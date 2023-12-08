DALLAS (KDAF) — Feeling lucky? Check your Texas Lottery tickets.

A winning lottery ticket, worth $225,000, was sold in Kerrville.

The winning numbers for the Texas Two Step on Dec. 7 were 6 – 10 – 22 – 27 – 3. The winning lottery ticket was sold at H-E-B #770 in Kerrville.

The Texas Lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”