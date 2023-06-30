DALLAS(KDAF)—Barbecue, also known as BBQ for short, has captivated the taste buds of millions of people across the world; its smell, a quintessential part of backyard parties and long, lazy holiday weekends. This cooking method involves slow cooking and smoking meat over an open flame or heat source. Beyond the slab of baby back ribs and brisket that we’re probably familiar with, barbecue has a long history dating back centuries and is rooted in various cultures.

The earliest origins of barbecue can be traced back to the Taino people, who were Indigenous to the Caribbean. By the 19th century, the technique became widespread in the American South, primarily using pork. Taino people didn’t use the word barbecue. Instead, this method of cooking food over a raised wooden grate was referred to as barbacoa.

As time passed, techniques and flavors evolved as a result of colonization, globalization, and advancements in technology. Today, barbecue has become a beloved food all over the world. In the United States, there are four distinct styles: Memphis, North Carolina, Kansas City, and Texas BBQ. Memphis is renowned for pulled pork; North Carolina for smoked pork infused in vinegar sauce; Kansas City for dry-rubbed meats, and Texas for grilled brisket.

No matter the style, however, barbecue can be enjoyed anywhere, but if you’re specifically looking for the best places to enjoy the savory and mouthwatering delights, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dallas using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Lee Dae Gam K BBQ & Shabu

– Rating: 4.0/5 (69 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 11425 Goodnight Ln Dallas, TX 75229

– Categories: Hot Pot, Korean, Barbecue

#29. The Slow Bone

– Rating: 4.0/5 (787 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2234 Irving Blvd Dallas, TX 75207

– Categories: Barbecue

#28. Sammy’s Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0/5 (222 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2126 Leonard St Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Barbecue

#27. Burning Rice

– Rating: 4.0/5 (53 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5000 Belt Line Rd Ste 310 Dallas, TX 75254

– Categories: Korean, Barbecue

#26. Cafe Delicious

– Rating: 4.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 5209 S Lamar St Dallas, TX 75215

– Categories: Barbecue, Chicken Wings, Soul Food

#25. Burning Rice

– Rating: 4.0/5 (144 reviews)

– Address: 6106 Luther Ln Dallas, TX 75225

– Categories: Korean, Barbecue

#24. Maple Landing

– Rating: 4.5/5 (425 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5855 Maple Ave Ste 190 Dallas, TX 75235

– Categories: Barbecue, Sports Bars, Breakfast & Brunch

#23. Pecan Lodge

– Rating: 4.5/5 (6333 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2702 Main St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Sandwiches, Barbecue, Southern

#22. Walt Garrison BBQ Food Truck

– Rating: 4.5/5 (21 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: Dallas, TX 75254

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue

#21. Dylan’s Barbeque Saloon

– Rating: 4.5/5 (404 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2110 W Northwest Hwy Ste B Dallas, TX 75220

– Categories: Bars, Barbecue, Venues & Event Spaces

#20. Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar

– Rating: 4.5/5 (483 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1812 N Haskell Ave Dallas, TX 75204

– Categories: Asian Fusion, Barbecue, Cocktail Bars

#19. Habana Blue Bar & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 2040 W Northwest Hwy Dallas, TX 75220

– Categories: Bars, Cuban, Barbecue

#18. Cattleack Barbeque

– Rating: 4.5/5 (846 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 13628 Gamma Rd Dallas, TX 75244

– Categories: Barbecue

#17. ONE90 Smoked Meats

– Rating: 4.5/5 (301 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 10240 E NorthWest Hwy Dallas, TX 75238

– Categories: Barbecue, Meat Shops, Sandwiches

#16. Niwa Japanese BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (561 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2939 Main St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Japanese, Barbecue, Steakhouses

#15. Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 4.5/5 (554 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1820 W Mockingbird Ln Dallas, TX 75235

– Categories: Barbecue, Caterers

#14. Rathbun’s Curbside BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 4825 Cole Ave Dallas, TX 75205

– Categories: Barbecue

#13. Burnin92 Korean BBQ & Skewers 달라스 숯불구이 고깃집

– Rating: 4.5/5 (95 reviews)

– Price level: $$$

– Address: 11445 Emerald St Ste 120 Dallas, TX 75229

– Categories: Korean, Barbecue, Seafood

#12. Tejano BBQ & More

– Rating: 4.5/5 (150 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 17509 Coit Rd Ste 2 Dallas, TX 75252

– Categories: Barbecue, Mexican

#11. Freeney’s Barbecue

– Rating: 5.0/5 (3 reviews)

– Address: 7822 S Loop 12 Dallas, TX 75217

– Categories: Barbecue

#10. New York Sub

– Rating: 4.5/5 (120 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3411 Asbury St Dallas, TX 75205

– Categories: Sandwiches, Delis, Barbecue

#9. JOA Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (57 reviews)

– Address: 2254 Royal Ln Dallas, TX 75229

– Categories: Korean, Cocktail Bars, Barbecue

#8. Terry Black’s Barbecue

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1616 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3025 Main St Dallas, TX 75226

– Categories: Barbecue

#7. Woo Mee Ok Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (159 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 10560 Walnut St Ste 200 Dallas, TX 75243

– Categories: Korean, Barbecue

#6. Seely’s Mill

– Rating: 4.5/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 6070 N Central Expy The Beeman Hotel Dallas, TX 75206

– Categories: Barbecue, Sandwiches, Cocktail Bars

#5. Dean’s Smokin Bbq

– Rating: 4.5/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 920 S Harwood Dallas, TX 75201

– Categories: Barbecue

#4. Double M Barbeque

– Rating: 5.0/5 (4 reviews)

– Address: 10484 Brockwood Rd Dallas, TX 75238

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue

#3. Fire For The Lord Bbq

– Rating: 5.0/5 (29 reviews)

– Address: Plummer Dr Dallas, TX 75228

– Categories: Barbecue, Food Trucks, Caterers

#2. Lil Mama’s Bar-B-Que

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4353 Spring Ave Dallas, TX 75210

– Categories: Barbecue, Sandwiches

#1. Not Just Q

– Rating: 5.0/5 (104 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: Dallas, TX 75247

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue

